Two Buffalo heroin dealers plead guilty

Two Buffalo men have pleaded guilty on charges related to bringing heroin into the city from New York.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that 31-year-old Tomas Figueroa and 30-year-old Julio Sanchez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin before U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine.

The pleas are the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Sentencing for Figueroa is scheduled for May 3, while Sanchez will be sentenced on May 4 - both before Vilardo.

Also arrested with the two men was Elias Figueroa and two others. Charges against them remain pending.