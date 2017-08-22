Two children whose parents died in gorge fall recovering from injuries

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who plunged off a cliff into Zoar Valley Gorge with his parents has internal injuries, multiple fractures and a head injury.

Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard said Monday that Alexander Green is listed in guarded condition in the intensive care unit at Women's and Children's Hospital in Buffalo. That is an improvement from the day before, when he was listed in critical condition.

His parents, William and Amanda Green of Buffalo, were found dead Sunday in the Gorge. Alexander was found with them.

Rescuers discovered a discarded sneaker that was too big for the 4-year-old. A couple of hours later, they found the couple's 7-year-old Jacob wandering around. The sheriff said Jacob has a broken right arm and ankle and is in good condition.