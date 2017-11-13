Two pedestrians hit by car, naked man jumps onto field at Bills game

The Erie County Sheriff has released the name of the two men who jumped onto the field during Sunday's Buffalo Bills game, one in his birthday suit.

Arrested was Tristan Lambright, 29, of Cheektowaga, after he jumped from the stands onto the field naked. He is being held on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, public lewdness and exposure at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Orchard Park Town Court.

Also arrested for jumping onto the field was Aric Belling, 19, of Clarence. He was released with appearance tickets for Orchard Park Town Court.

Authorities say they also were kept busy before, during and after the game with numerous other calls involving car crashes, fires, fights, criminal mischief, intoxicated people and other criminal acts. They say there also were a number of medical calls, mostly involving intoxicated people.

About 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the Twin Oaks Motel on Abbott Road for a report of a man who had fallen into a recreational fire pit and caught on fire. His clothing had been extinguished by the time officers arrived. He was treated and transported to Erie County Medical Center.

About 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office says two pedestrians were hit by a car. Upon arriving on the scene at Abbott Road near One Bills Drive, officers found one woman unresponsive in the roadway and another trapped under the tire of the striking vehicle. Both women were transported to ECMC and authorities say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.