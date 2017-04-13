Two people charged with Niagara Falls robbery, murder

Authorities say they have arrested two people in connection with a robbery that resulted in the death of a Western New York man.

Police in Niagara Falls say Stephanie Raymond, 18, and Shequan Herbert, 22, arrived at an apartment house Wednesday night to rob one of the residents at gunpoint. During the incident Jose Hewitt was struck in the head.

Officers arriving on the scene found him bleeding inside the building. Emergency crews were called, but officials say Hewitt died at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in a car, but were later caught and charged with second-degree murder and robbery. Police say they are looking for a third suspect, as the investigation into the slaying continues.