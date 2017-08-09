UA flight lands safely in Buffalo with cockpit fire

By 13 hours ago

A cockpit fire is being blamed for a United Airlines regional jet being diverted to Buffalo Niagara International Airport Wednesday.

The plane was traveling from Chicago to Montreal with 53 passengers and three crew members on board, when smoke was reported in the cockpit. The plane landed safely at the BNIA 4:44 p.m.

NFTA Airport Fire and Rescue crews responded to the alarm. The NFTA Transit Police reported that the Aviation Division Units were responding to an Alert 2 at the BNIA. They soon after declared the situation under control.

NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous tells WBFO News there were no apparent injuries to report. The aircraft was able to taxi to a gate under its own power.

