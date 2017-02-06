UB investigating possible sexual assault

The University at Buffalo is investigating a report of a possible attempted sexual assault. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says it happened on UB's North Campus early Monday morning.

WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says UB is investigating a possible sexual assault on UB's North Campus.

UB Police are investigating the incident they believe took place in an outside area in the vicinity of Core Road near the Ellicott Complex's Millard Fillmore Academic Center.

The University issued a statement stating investigators claim the victim is a female student. She described the suspects as two tall black males of medium build. But due to privacy rules the University cannot disclose any other facts and specifics in the ongoing investigation. However, UB noted it takes all allegations of sexual violence or sexual assault on and off campus "very seriously'.

"For the privacy of our students, and the University at Buffalo will not disclose case-specific facts or details about any ongoing investigation. The University at Buffalo takes all allegations of sexual violence or sexual assault on and off campus very seriously. Nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of our students."

University Police have increased campus patrols. UB reminds students to stay alert. "A safety shuttle as well as campus safety escorts, offering walking services to and from any campus location, is available to all students."

The entire UB community was alerted to the incident in a campus-wide alert at 3:25 a.m. Monday. Anyone with information is urged to call University Police at 716-645-2222.