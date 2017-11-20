UB offers library amnesty program through Dec. 18

By 3 hours ago

The University at Buffalo wants its missing library books back. No questions asked.

Credit National Public Radio

For the next month, university libraries will waive fines and fees for overdue books and materials, no matter how late they are.

Librarian Charles Lyons says students, faculty, staff and the community are encouraged to take advantage of the amnesty campaign, which runs through December 18.

It comes as University at Buffalo libraries prepare to transfer records of their more than 4.2 million printed materials to a new database. Nearly 3,000 of those materials are overdue or considered lost.

Tags: 
university at Buffalo
UB
library
books

Related Content

'Library for 21st Century' reopens at UB

By Aug 25, 2016
Mike Desmond/WBFO News

Following a $7 million investment, the Oscar A. Silverman Library in UB's Capen Hall reopened Wednesday. It's a library without books, but has plenty of the computers and open space that modern students have been seeking.


"OneBuffalo" library cards debut in downtown Buffalo

By Michael Mroziak Oct 5, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Perhaps you've seen the "OneBuffalo" brand on various clothing items, accessories and even beer bottles. Now, you can see it on a library card.

New book examines "Death and Life" of Great Lakes

By Mar 27, 2017

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan has covered Great Lakes issues for 15 years.  This month, he released his first bookThe Death and Life of the Great Lakes, an in-depth biography of the lakes – from the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway to the current issues with harmful algae blooms and invasive species.


Books as art on display through April 28

By Mar 27, 2017
Western New York Book Arts Center

A new exhibit is on display at the Western New York Book Arts Center downtown. It is titled "Contentual Relationships" and is organized by book artist, writer and storyteller Scott Kristopher.

In ongoing battle with e-books, print remains popular

By Nov 30, 2015
from Talking Leaves website

Now that the holiday shopping season is underway some people may be wondering what to buy. Despite advances in digital technology, old fashioned print books remain a popular option. 