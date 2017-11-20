UB offers library amnesty program through Dec. 18

The University at Buffalo wants its missing library books back. No questions asked.

For the next month, university libraries will waive fines and fees for overdue books and materials, no matter how late they are.

Librarian Charles Lyons says students, faculty, staff and the community are encouraged to take advantage of the amnesty campaign, which runs through December 18.

It comes as University at Buffalo libraries prepare to transfer records of their more than 4.2 million printed materials to a new database. Nearly 3,000 of those materials are overdue or considered lost.