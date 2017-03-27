UB selects new law school dean

The University at Buffalo Law School has a new leader. Aviva Abramovsky has been named dean of UB Law.

Abramovsky is the associate dean for international initiatives and Kaufman Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Syracuse University College of Law. She is an expert in commercial law, insurance law, regulation of financial entities and legal ethics. She authored a number articles and legal treatises, including McKinney’s Uniform Commercial Code forms for New York. She is also the editor of LSN Insurance Law, Legislation, & Policy.

Abramovsky was one of five finalists who appeared on the UB campus last month to interview for the position. The appointment of Abramovsky takes effect in July. She will fill the post currently held by interim dean James A. Gardner. He’s been leading the law school since December 2014.

Gardner was appointed interim in 2014 when former UB Law School dean Makau Mutua resigned. Mutua resign in the midst of a legal fight where he was accused by some faculty that he committed perjury in a federal court case in which Mutua was accused of wrongfully terminated a former professor.

UB Provost Charles F. Zukoski announced the appointment Abramovsky Monday. Zukowski said Abramovsky emerged as the top choice after an international search.

“Professor Abramovsky was chosen for the position because of her impressive leadership experience, academic accomplishments, and creative, entrepreneurial vision for the UB School of Law and the future of legal education,” said Zukoski. “Under her leadership, I am confident that the School of Law will continue to build on its long tradition of delivering innovative and interdisciplinary research and learning in pursuit of justice.”

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi said the university is very pleased to welcome Abramovsky to UB.

“As a scholar and leader, professor Abramovsky brings to UB and our law school a wealth of experience, collaborative energy and intellectual creativity that will advance the School of Law’s national and international visibility and reputation,” Tripathi said.

Abramovsky holds a JD from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University.

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to collaborate with UB’s world-class law faculty to chart a new path for the law school,” Abramovsky said. “Legal education in the United States is at an inflection point, and UB School of Law is perfectly poised to take the lead in providing innovative, multidisciplinary and modern legal education in a world where the practice of law is radically changing.

Abramovsky is the daughter of two UB alumni, Abraham Abramovsky, Law ’70, and Deborah Abramovsky, BFA ‘70.

“As the daughter of two UB alumni, this position is also a kind of homecoming. It is with great pleasure that I anticipate my future in Buffalo.”