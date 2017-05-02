UB students learn about state’s tuition-free requirements

By 11 minutes ago

Applications for the state's tuition-free plan for eligible students to attend all SUNY schools will be ready at the end of this month.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul appeared at the UB's North Campus Monday touting the Excelsior Scholarships to students.   

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul appeared at the UB's North Campus Monday touting the Excelsior Scholarships to students.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

“So you have to be a resident of New York – clearly I suspect you’ve been living here on campus at least a year – so you are a resident of New York. You have to take your 30-credits. Maintain good academic standing,” Lt. Governor Hochul told a crowd of UB students.

Hochul was trying to convince University at Buffalo students there is no down-side to the tuition free plan.  But it has been highly criticized for a guideline that says students must stay in the state for the amount of years they received the tuition funds or it will be turned into a loan.                

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul talks with UB students about the Excelsior Scholarships.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

“So some people are criticizing – ‘oh why are you making these poor kids stay in the State of New York’ – well first of all I don’t think it’s so bad to live in New York – I mean it is the greatest state in the nation,” Hochul declared. 

WBFO asked Hochul about requiring students to stay in the state. She defended the plan.

“You probably would have had a loan anyhow, so it converts to a loan, so why don’t you at least participate, take advantage of it, and if you can absolutely not find a job here in New York or you want to leave for whatever reason, we are not going to put handcuffs on you. We just going to simply say this is a loan,” answered Hochul.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul talks with UB students about the Excelsior Scholarships.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

But Hochul could not answer when interest on the loan would accumulate if the student left the state or what the interest rate would be.

“There’s no way the State of New York is going to gouge these students. We are doing everything we can to help them, so it will be fair and it will be reasonable,” Hochul replied.  

“I don’t want to stay here for the next two years,” declared Sitara Babury, second year UB student.  

UB Sitara Babury said she would be eligible, but wants to attend graduate school out-of-state for industrial and organizational psychology.Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen BuckleyEdit | Remove

Babury said she would be eligible, but wants to attend graduate school out-of-state for industrial and organizational psychology.

“New York State doesn’t offer that many programs for the masters in that,” Babury explained. 

Monday marked National College Enrollment Deposit Day when students decide what school they will attend. The new tuition program kicks in this fall. Families earning $100,000 or less are eligible.  In future years it will be increased to $110,000 and then eligibility climbs to $125,000 by the year 2019.       

Tags: 
Cuomo's tuition free plan
Gov tuition free plan
Excelsior Scholarships
Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul
Education

Related Content

Top Cuomo aid defends free tuition program requirements

By Apr 20, 2017
National Public Radio

Governor Cuomo’s budget director is among those defending the state’s new free public college tuition program for some middle class students, after a week of criticism from the left and the right of the political spectrum.


Private schools critical of details of SUNY tuition-free plan

By Apr 11, 2017
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Two private colleges in Buffalo are reacting to the new tuition-free Excelsior Scholarships for all SUNY/CUNY colleges and universities. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked with the leaders of D'Youville and Medaille. 

Governor defends free college tuition plan at state schools

By Apr 12, 2017
WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Governor Andrew Cuomo is declaring victory now that the Legislature approved a budget that will include a tuition-free scholarship program for low and middle income families. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says he appeared in Buffalo Tuesday touting the Excelsior Scholarships.   

New state budget includes free college tuition, Upstate ride-hailing

By & WBFO Staff Apr 10, 2017

New York will become the first state to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students. The tuition initiative is part of a new state budget approved Sunday by the state Senate, a day after the Assembly approved it.

NYS Senate republican tuition plan to protect private colleges

By Mar 17, 2017
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

New York State Senate republicans are proposing a plan to make college more affordable and protect private colleges. They have proposed a significant increase in the Tuition Assistance Program known as TAP. 

A private college’s fight against Cuomo's tuition-free proposal

By Mar 6, 2017
WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Several of the region's private colleges say Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal for free state college would have a negative effect on their schools. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says members of the Medaille College community are being encouraged to write to state lawmakers to consider an increase for the Tuition Assistance Program instead of supporting the tuition-free plan for SUNY.   