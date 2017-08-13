UB welcomes its largest class of Medical Students

The University at Buffalo welcomed new medical students to its campus over the weekend.

At a ceremony on Friday UB gave 180 students their white jackets as a right of passage into the program. This year the institution will bring in its largest number of medical students. The program capacity is able to expand because of the new Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences located in downtown Buffalo. Students will attend class in the eight-story campus building starting in January 2018.

According to University at Buffalo officials, the expansion is expected to help fill a physician shortage both regionally and nationally.