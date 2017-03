In this episode of Corner Office, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Expedia and an Iranian immigrant, talks about Trump's travel ban and the travel industry. "Companies don't like uncertainty, travelers don't like uncertainty," Khosrowshahi said. Also, how Ticketmaster helped him convince Barry Diller to get into the online travel business and why those cheap United airline tickets might be a good thing for Expedia.

