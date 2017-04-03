University at Buffalo cutting four teams from its athletics department

By Michael Mroziak 18 minutes ago

The University at Buffalo announced Monday that it is dropping four teams from its athletics program, including two which are in the midst of their now final spring seasons.

(This story is developing.)

University officials held a news conference inside Capen Hall to confirm and explain the cuts. Three of the four teams being eliminated are men's programs: baseball, swimming and diving, and soccer. The women's rowing program is also being cut. Baseball and rowing are currently in their spring schedules. The cuts take effect at the end of the spring semester.

"A Tale of Two Programs": two sets of soccer goalposts are tilted over and unused while in the background stands the University at Buffalo's football stadium. Men's soccer is among four sports teams being eliminated by UB's Athletics Department.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

"Over the last many months, we have been conducting an all-arching review of our athletics department," said University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi. "The unfortunate reality is that we no longer have the resources to support 20 competitive Division I athletic programs."

The reductions bring the total number of teams in UB Athletics to 16, the minimum number of programs required for NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision status. 

The university will honor the remainder of scholarships as well as national letters of intent, and will also assist any affected student-athletes who wish to transfer. University officials say once cost savings are realized, they will save an estimated $2 million per year. 

"The programs were selected through a number of criteria," said Allen Greene, UB's Athletics Director. "Part of it was financial. Part of it was Title IX and gender equity. Part of it was the sport offerings that the (Mid-American) Conference has. The other part of it, taking into account the climate. and potential investment to get the teams to where we thought they would be consistently successful."

 

UB Athletics

