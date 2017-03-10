UPDATE: 4-year-old Buffalo girl found, mother in custody

Buffalo Police have located a 4-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert early Friday morning.

Police tweeted Friday morning Mikeya Houston was located at 10:10 a.m. on Academy Road in Buffalo and her mother, Mikesha Lawson, is in custody.

Police said Houston was abducted by Lawson around 3:50 p.m. Thursday on Best Street. The AMBER Alert was issued just before 1 a.m.

Houston was believed to be with her mother, who last seen traveling east on Best Street. Authorities said she was taken under circumstances that led police to believe she was in imminent danger. The police department, in a tweet Friday morning, said she is safe and appears unharmed.