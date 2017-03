National Grid crews have been working diligently to restore power for almost 180,000 upstate New Yorkers who lost power as a result of Wednesday's damaging windstorm.

On Saturday afternoon National Grid announced that they had restored power to 97 percent of their customers. The remaining customers are expected to have power by late Saturday evening. Crews are still working very hard in Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans and Monroe counties which were hit badly by the storm.