U.S. businesses looking to export north of the border

Canada is recognized as the United States’ largest single export market, but what is stopping local business owners from selling to Canadians?

Rosanna Masucci, Director of the U.S. Department of Commerce Buffalo Export Assistance Center, talked with WBFO about the barriers of doing business in Canada.

“I think for companies it’s the unknown," said Masucci. "Documentation requirements, because it is in the domestic sale, there are some documents that they would have to provide that would be different from a domestic sale but I think it’s that unknown that really prevents a lot of companies from really doing business anywhere.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported nearly 1.7 million jobs were maintained in 2014 due to American exports to Canada. Canada’s geographic location has offered American companies a better advantage when it comes to trading.

Canada is known to be one of the most flexible markets for U.S. goods and services, and entrepreneurs looking to invest time and money can seek out major resources to help expand their business.

“It’s relatively easy but it is different than doing business in the United States, doing business domestically. So that’s why one of the reasons we put these types of programs together is to get the local business information about the resources that are available to them,” said Masucci.

Seminars were held Thursday by the U.S Department of Commerce Buffalo Export Assistance Center to educate Western New York companies, manufacturers and service providers about the benefits of business north of the border.

“My agency as a whole is focused on small and medium sized businesses and my office in particular works with companies in the eight counties of Western New York. So were looking for U.S. companies that either manufacture a product or provide a service that were interested in doing business in Canada,” said Masucci.

Local companies can benefit from doing business through finding capable partners in the non-resident importer program, and sending laborers into Canada.