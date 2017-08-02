U.S. considering action against China over trade

The White House is planning to investigate China for unfair trade practices — specifically over intellectual property, or IP. U.S. companies that want to do business in China often have to turn over their IP in order to do so — plans, blueprints and technical specifications. The longstanding allegation is that Chinese companies then steal that IP and use it to make their own, cheaper, knockoff products. Pushing back on this has been a priority of corporate America for years but President Trump seems to be planning a different kind of response.

