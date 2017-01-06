U.S. marine sanctuary planned on Lake Michigan

By 47 minutes ago
Originally published on January 6, 2017 10:50 am

The U.S. government is seeking public comment on plans to protect historic shipwrecks by creating a new national marine sanctuary in Lake Michigan.

On Monday, Jan. 9, NOAA will start taking comments on its plan to protect 1,075 square miles of the lake. 

The area lies along Wisconsin's Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties.

NOAA says 37 shipwrecks have been discovered in the area, including the state's two oldest: the Gallinipper, which sank in 1833, and the Home, which sank in 1843. There are as many as 80 undiscovered shipwrecks in the area, the agency says.

​Great Lakes Today has reported on NOAA's efforts to expand its marine sanctuary program. The sanctuaries can bring a significant economic impact to a locality -- that's why Great Lakes communities are interested. Oswego, N.Y., for example, has sought to create a sanctuary in eastern Lake Erie.

NOAA is also seeking comments on its plan for a Potomac River sanctuary that would include more than 100 shipwrecks, including the “Ghost Fleet” created in World War I. The area is a popular kayaking destination.

The new sanctuaries would be the first created by NOAA since 2000.

To comment on the Lake Michigan proposal, go to www.regulations.gov and use docket number NOAA-NOS-2016-0150.

Tags: 
Shipwrecks
Lake Michigan
Lake Erie
Great Lakes Today

Related Content

Diver's view of Great Lakes: shipwrecks and evil mussels

By Jan 4, 2017

Helen Domske is the senior coastal education specialist for New York Sea Grant and associate director of the University at Buffalo's Great Lakes Program. She's also an avid scuba diver, so we asked her about diving in the Great Lakes.

NY explorers find 1872 shipwreck of rare Great Lakes vessel

By Nov 28, 2016

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The 144-year-old shipwreck of a rare sailing vessel that typically wasn't used for long voyages on the Great Lakes has been found in deep water off Lake Ontario's New York shore, according to two underwater explorers.

Western New York-based explorers Jim Kennard and Roger Pawlowski announced Friday that they identified the wreck as the Black Duck in September, three years after initially coming across it while using side-scan sonar in 350 feet of water off Oswego, New York.

Video of Great Lakes shipwreck, the Antelope

By Sep 21, 2016
Ken Merryman

An eerie video takes you deep into Lake Superior, where a century-old shipwreck lies, with masts and rigging nearly intact. Explorers Ken Merryman, Jerry Eliason and Kraig Smith recently used a remote camera to photograph their find: the 187-foot Antelope. The coal-hauling freighter sank in rough waters in October, 1897.