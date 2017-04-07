U.S. strikes on Syria represent major shift for Trump

Update:

BEIRUT (AP) - The Latest on events in Syria (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The U.S. military says 58 of the 59 missiles struck their intended targets in the strike on a Syrian air base.

A U.S. official says the initial assessment suggests one of the missiles malfunctioned. The official says the missiles hit multiple aircraft and hardened aircraft shelters and destroyed the fuel area.

The official says information is still coming in from the site of the strike.

The official is not authorized to discuss initial reports and spoke on condition of anonymity.

4:10 p.m.

Turkey's president says the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base is a "concrete step" but argues that it's not enough.

Speaking at a rally in the southern province of Hatay, which borders Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the U.S. has recently made positive initiatives in Syria and that Turkey supports all efforts to ensure the safety of the Syrian people.

Referring to the U.S. strikes against Shayrat air base, Erdogan said, "I want to express from Hatay that we evaluate this concrete step against the Assad regime's war crimes using chemical and conventional weapons as positive."

"But I don't see this as enough," Erdogan said, and repeated Turkey's calls for a "terror-free zone" to be established. "Let us declare a safe zone in northern Syria on the Turkish border, which can be 4000 or 5000 square kilometers, let us build homes there and settle our Syrian citizens," he said.

3:15 p.m.

The Russian military says its facilities in Syria are reliably protected by cutting edge air defense weapons, a statement that follows a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the S-400 and Pantsyr air defense systems offer a "guaranteed protection" to Russian warplanes stationed at Hemeimeem air base in Syria's province of Latakia.

He added that a Russian navy outpost in Syria's Mediterranean port of Tartus is protected by S-300 air defense systems.

Konashenkov has previously said that the Russian military would help the Syrian military beef up its air defenses following the U.S. strike.

Original story:

The overnight strikes in Syria represent the first major military action of Donald Trump’s presidency, and is the first time the U.S. has directly targeted the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad since the start of the country’s grinding civil war.

The U.S. military fired dozens of Tomahawk missiles at the Shayrat air base in eastern Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack President Trump blamed on the Syrian government.

Here’s more on the missiles used in the strike.

Russia and Iran, Syria’s primary allies and military supporters in this conflict, reacted strongly to the news of the American strike, with Russia suspending an agreement with the U.S. that encouraged communication about movements of Russian and American planes in Syria.

Thursday’s airstrikes represent a stark departure from President Trump’s campaign rhetoric about involvement in the Middle East. During the first presidential debate in September 2016, he indicated he would prefer to take the trillions America spends on Iraq and Afghanistan and spend it on U.S. infrastructure instead.

Here’s how much the United States has spent on recent conflicts in the Middle East.

President Trump called for $54 billion in increased defense spending in his “skinny” budget blueprint released last month. The U.S. is already fighting the Islamic State in Syria, and the Department of Defense is requesting almost $10 billion for those operations in FY17.

Horrific images of what was reportedly a chemical weapons attack prompted Trump to order the strikes, with the President describing the attack as “…a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

Aid groups that support emergency response and humanitarian aid in Syria and for the refugees that flee the war there have criticized the Trump administration for planned cuts to foreign aid and stricter rules for Syrian refugees trying to enter the United States.