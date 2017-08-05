USA Football's "Protection Tour" comes to New Era Field

The Buffalo Bills and USA Football welcomed an estimated 250 youth football players, their families and their coaches to New Era Field on Friday. The purpose of the gathering was to teach the players and their families critical safety pointers.

The program is known as USA Football's "Protection Tour." Preston Teague, director of community relations for the Buffalo Bills, acknowledged the numerous reports about football-related concussions but says if played properly, the game can be enjoyable for kids.

"Everything we're doing right now is to make football in Western New York as safe as possible," Teague said. "We're informing parents of the inherent risks associated with football but also the benefits as well. We think it's a great sport that teaches discipline."

Parents and players were taught how to properly fit protective equipment. The players were also taught the importance of proper hydration, before and during practice.

The program also hosts drills to demonstrate how to properly execute a football tackle without putting one's head at risk of injury.