USDA removes animal welfare data from its website

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has moved animal welfare inspection reports and some enforcement records from its website.

Advocacy groups, journalists and other members of the public have used the information to track any potential history of abuses on the part of animal testing labs and commercial dog and horse breeders. It's unclear if the USDA moves are permanent.

The head of the Humane Society of the United States, Wayne Pacelle, said the group often used the now-removed USDA reports to track animal rights abuses.

"We assembled information about the worst operators of puppy mills, people who were violating the federal Horse Protection Act," Pacelle said.

Pacelle said taking down some of that information violates a settlement between the USDA and the Humane Society over public access to Animal Welfare Act reports. He's prepared to take legal action.

Mindy Patterson advocates for commercial animal interests with her company the Cavalry Group. She said animal rights groups take the USDA inspection reports out of context.

They are opposed to anyone making a living raising and breeding animals. On its website, the Humane Society calls responsible breeders "vital partners."

The USDA cited privacy and legal issues in removing inspection reports and other documents from its website. It said they can still be sought through Freedom of Information Act requests, though that process can be lengthy.