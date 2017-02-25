Vandalism hits Orchard Park

By 59 minutes ago

Several Orchard Park residents began their weekend as victims of vandalism.

At least eleven cars and an apartment building were spray painted with swastikas and racial slurs during the overnight hours on Friday night. Railroad overpasses at South Buffalo Street, Milestrip Road and Abbott Road were also vandalized along with the playground at South Davis Elementary School. Orchard Park Police say reports of vandalism started at 3 a.m. and are still coming in.

Anyone with information should call Orchard Park Police at (716) 662-6444.

orchard park
Vandalism
swastikas
South Davis Elementary School

