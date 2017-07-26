Verizon Wireless Accused Of Violating Net Neutrality Rules

  • A logo sits illuminated outside the Verizon pavilion during the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (David Ramos/Getty Images)
Verizon Wireless is being accused of violating net neutrality rules. Last week, customers using service speed test tools claimed that in some instances the speed at which they were able to steam Netflix was capped.

Verizon responded by saying the network was conducting tests, but that customer service was not affected. Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Recode’s Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) about the dispute and the latest in the larger net neutrality debate.

Verizon
Netflix
net neutrality
Internet

