Verizon Wireless Accused Of Violating Net Neutrality Rules

Verizon Wireless is being accused of violating net neutrality rules. Last week, customers using service speed test tools claimed that in some instances the speed at which they were able to steam Netflix was capped.

Verizon responded by saying the network was conducting tests, but that customer service was not affected. Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Recode’s Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) about the dispute and the latest in the larger net neutrality debate.

