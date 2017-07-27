Veteran helping veteran finds eldery man missing for 4 days

A 79-year-old veteran says he used his military skills to stay alive while stranded in the woods for four days.

Former Air Force pilot Harold Roberts had been the subject of a Silver Alert. He was last known to be at a residence near Parker Blvd in the Town of Tonawanda.

Town of Tonawanda Police reported Thursday that one of their detectives - Darren Hearitt, himself a Marine Corps veteran - on Tuesday found Roberts "in good spirits" in a brush-filled wooded area of the town.

Police say Roberts had wandered into the woods and at some point fell and was unable to get up or call for help. They believe Roberts had been there the entire time he was missing and was in danger of suffering from exposure or dehydration.

Roberts was initially reported to have Alzheimer's disease, dementia or a related cognitive disorder. Once found, he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.