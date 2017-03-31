Veteran WGRZ reporter Scott Brown dies

A broadcast colleague has died. Scott Brown, who is best known for his presence on WGRZ-TV news, was 59 when he died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

A native of West Orange New Jersey, he studied broadcast journalism and political science at Buffalo State College, and began his career at the old WEBR, a predecessor to today's WBFO.

He began work at WGRZ in 1982, and other than a health-related absence in 2014 and 2015, was there until health issues forced his absence again in recent months.

Brown won numerous awards for his work, including three national Murrow awards, and many New York State Emmys.