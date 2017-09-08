Video: Avro Arrow model found in Lake Ontario

A expedition team said today that sonar imagery had located a test model of the Avro Arrow, a Canadian fighter jet, on the floor of Lake Ontario.

Members of the team showed a video of wings, booster rockets and other pieces of a plane.



Members of the expedition, led by OEM Recovery Group, said the Avro Arrow pieces were found on a rocky section of the lake bottom. They were covered in mussels, but were not obscured by mud.

The Avro Arrow was designed as a supersonic fighter to counter potential attacks from the Soviet Union. But Canada scrapped the project in 1959, and the distinctive, Delta-winged planes were destroyed.

Searchers say nine models were launched into the lake in the Point Petre area (northeast of Rochester, N.Y.) in tests from 1954 to 1957. Each one is about 10 feet long.

The one-eighth scale models will be kept at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa and the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, according to the group Raise the Arrow.

