VIDEO: Bills introduce new GM Brandon Beane By Michael Mroziak • 10 minutes ago (From left) Kim Pegula, Brandon Beane, Terry Pegula Michal Mroziak / WBFO News The Buffalo Bills and owner Terry Pegula introduced Brandon Beane as the team's new General Manager on Friday morning. This story is developing. Check back for updates. Tags: Buffalo BillsBrandon BeaneTerry PegulaTerry & Kim PegulaKim PegulanflSean McDermott