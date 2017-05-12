VIDEO: Bills introduce new GM Brandon Beane

By Michael Mroziak 10 minutes ago
  • (From left) Kim Pegula, Brandon Beane, Terry Pegula
    (From left) Kim Pegula, Brandon Beane, Terry Pegula
    Michal Mroziak / WBFO News

The Buffalo Bills and owner Terry Pegula introduced Brandon Beane as the team's new General Manager on Friday morning.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Tags: 
Buffalo Bills
Brandon Beane
Terry Pegula
Terry & Kim Pegula
Kim Pegula
nfl
Sean McDermott

Related Content

Bills name Brandon Beane new general manager

By & WBFO Staff May 9, 2017
panthers.com

The Buffalo Bills have named former Carolina Panthers executive Brandon Beane to be the team's new general manager.

Bills fire GM Doug Whaley and scouts

By & Apr 30, 2017
WBFO News File Photo

The Buffalo Bills fired General Manager Doug Whaley and the pro and amateur scouting departments Sunday morning.

Bills keeping QB Tyrod Taylor with restructured contract

By Michael Mroziak Mar 8, 2017
WBFO file photo

The Buffalo Bills ended speculation about their immediate plans for the quarterback position, announcing they have retained Tyrod Taylor by restructuring his contract. It was the first of a few moves announced by the pro football team Wednesday. 