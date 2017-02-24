Video: Flying to school on a Great Lakes island

When the bars and restaurants in Put-in-Bay close at the end of summer, you might think the entire island shuts down. But a couple hundred hardy year-round islanders in Western Lake Erie stay put. As winter sets in, eventually even the ferries shut down and the only way on and off is by plane.



School children on South Bass Island have their own school. But the handful of kids on North and Middle Bass Islands are flown down to Put-in-Bay each day, and in some cases, to the mainland to attend technical school. And while most teachers live on the islands, a few fly in to work as well.



We sent our cameras along for a day, to see what it's like for those making the trek.

