VIDEO: Naval Park honors Ralph Wilson with new display

By 6 hours ago
  • (From left) City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Naval Park Board Chairman Don Alessi, Mrs. Mary Wilson, & Naval Park Executive Director Captain Brian Roche
    View Slideshow 1 of 8
    (From left) City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Naval Park Board Chairman Don Alessi, Mrs. Mary Wilson, & Naval Park Executive Director Captain Brian Roche
    Avery Schneider / WBFO News
  • LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.'s military effects will be on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park
    View Slideshow 2 of 8
    LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.'s military effects will be on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park
    Avery Schneider / WBFO News
  • Photos of Ralph C. Wilson from his career as founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills are on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park
    View Slideshow 3 of 8
    Photos of Ralph C. Wilson from his career as founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills are on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park
    Chris Caya / WBFO News
  • A photo on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park shows LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. and his crewmates
    View Slideshow 4 of 8
    A photo on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park shows LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. and his crewmates
    Avery Schneider / WBFO News
  • A photo on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park shows one of the ships LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. served on
    View Slideshow 5 of 8
    A photo on display at the Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park shows one of the ships LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. served on
    Avery Schneider / WBFO News
  • Navy Junior R.O.T.C. Cadets provided a ceremonial color guard during the singing of the national anthem at the unveiling of the LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. display at the naval park
    View Slideshow 6 of 8
    Navy Junior R.O.T.C. Cadets provided a ceremonial color guard during the singing of the national anthem at the unveiling of the LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. display at the naval park
    Avery Schneider / WBFO News
  • The LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. display is currently on display, and will be housed in the future hall of honor at the naval park, showin in this rendering
    View Slideshow 7 of 8
    The LCDR Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. display is currently on display, and will be housed in the future hall of honor at the naval park, showin in this rendering
    Avery Schneider / WBFO News
  • The Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park
    View Slideshow 8 of 8
    The Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park
    Avery Schneider / WBFO News

The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park has unveiled a new display honoring former Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr.


Wilson rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander, while serving in the U.S. Navy, during World War II. And upon his passing in 2014 he left a gift to the Naval Park. His widow Mary helped unveil the new display which includes Wilson's dress uniform and medals.

"He'd be so honored to be here. When all this happened. And I was at home. His things. I thought what better place for them to be here where Ralph was loved," Wilson said.

During the ceremony, the Naval Park's Executive Director, Captain Brian Roche, made a surprise announcement. 

Mary Wilson gave an emotional speech during the ceremony.
Credit Chris Caya / WBFO News

"To fully express our appreciation, we're announcing that this Friday and every annual Western New York Armed Forces Week thereafter will now be known as "LCDR Ralph C. Wilson Day" at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. On that day, admission will be free to honor his legacy," Roche said.  

"I am so excited to hear about Ralph Wilson Day here. And, what a great tribute to a great man. Thank you," Wilson said.  

During his remarks, Mayor Byron Brown proclaimed May 11, 2017, as Lt. Commander Ralph C. Wilson Day in Buffalo.
 

Tags: 
Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park
Mary Wilson
Ralph Wilson
Ralph Wilson Day
Mayor Byron Brown

Related Content

Longtime Buffalo Naval Park leader dies at 78

By Marian Hetherly Mar 24, 2017
WBFO''s Marian Hetherly

The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park is planning to celebrate opening day of its 38th season and the 40th anniversary of its ships' arrival in Buffalo Saturday at 10 a.m. However, for the first time in nearly 25 years, one important person will not be present.

New USS Little Rock to be commissioned in Buffalo

By Apr 26, 2016
USS Little Rock Commissioning Committee

An historic event is in the works for the USS. Little Rock at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Ralph C. Wilson Foundation gives $6 million to Albright-Knox

By Michael Mroziak Nov 16, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery's ambitious fundraising campaign to support its expansion plan got a financial boost Wednesday morning, when they officially announced a gift from the foundation named for the late founder and original owner of the Buffalo Bills.

Bills founder/owner Ralph Wilson Jr. dead at 95

By WBFO Newsroom & AP Mar 26, 2014
Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills owner and founder Ralph Wilson Jr. is dead at the age of 95. Team president and CEO Russ Brandon announced the news Tuesday at the league's annual meeting in Orlando.