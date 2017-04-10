Vintage car "Great Race" to return to Buffalo in 2018

An annual competition featuring vintage automobiles will return to Buffalo in 2018. Officials with the Great Race announced Monday that the Queen City will be starting point of next year's run, which will end in Nova Scotia, Canada.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

Buffalo, which served as a stopping point in the 2012 competition, will be the starting point of the 2018 race, which will continue for nine days, over 2,300 miles, and conclude in Halifax.

Race director Jeff Stumb explained that the Great Race is not based on speed but on accuracy. Competitors must cross checkpoints at a set time, as accurately as possible.

The Great Race was inspired by a real race, from New York to Paris, held in 1908. The winning car that year was Buffalo's George Schuster, who drove a car also built in the city, a Thomas Flyer.

(This story will be updated)