Warmer weather bringing more break-ins, police warn

Cheektowaga Police are warning residents to lock up their cars.

Now that nicer weather is finally here, the town - like many other municipalities - has experienced a surge in the number of reports of people breaking into and stealing from vehicles parked either in the street or in private driveways over the last several weeks.

Police say most of the incidents have occurred in the early morning hours of the night while unsuspecting victims are asleep and, in almost all cases, the vehicles were unlocked.

“We believe that most of these incidents occur as youths walk through the neighborhoods, trying vehicle doors and rummaging through the ones found unlocked,” said Assistant Chief Jim Speyer.

Police have stepped up patrols and they say several arrests have been made. However, they are asking for the public's help, as well - especially in the Union Road, Genesee Street, George Urban Boulevard area, where police say most of the activity has been.