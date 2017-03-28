Warning goes out in MLK Park area

Buffalo Police need your help to find a potential pedophile.

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure three teenage girls into his vehicle Friday afternoon. The incident happened near Martin Luther King Park on Buffalo's East Side as the girls were walking home from school. It was reported Monday morning.

Police say the man offered the students money and then offered to buy them sneakers if they would get into his car. However, the girls ran home and were unharmed.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black man with a medium complexion, driving a light grey Chevy Impala. Anyone with information is asked to call police.