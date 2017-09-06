WATCH & LISTEN: Democratic Primary Debate for Buffalo Mayor

By WNED|WBFO 8 hours ago
  • Eileen Elibol / WNED|WBFO

On Wednesday night, the three Democratic candidates for Mayor participated in Decision 2017: The Race for Buffalo Mayor, live at the WNED|WBFO studios in downtown Buffalo.


Incumbent Byron Brown, who is seeking a fourth term, is facing spirited challenges from Schroeder and Grant. Schroeder is currently Buffalo’s comptroller and formerly served in the New York State Assembly. Grant is an Erie County lawmaker who previously served on the Buffalo Common Council and the Buffalo Board of Education.

Credit Eileen Elibol

WBFO News Director Brian Meyer moderated the debate and served as a panelist. Buffalo News Political Reporter Bob McCarthy and WGRZ Reporter Claudine Ewing also served as panelists.

The hour-long debate was staged in the WNED|WBFO studios in downtown Buffalo in partnership with The Buffalo News and WGRZ-TV.

The debate may be over, but you can still join in the discussion: use the hashtag #bfomayordebate and share your thoughts on social media.

WATCH THE FULL DEBATE:

Tags: 
Buffalo Mayoral Debate
Decision 2017: The Race for Buffalo Mayor
Byron Brown
betty jean grant
mark schroeder

Related Content

Crime, gentrification, cultural awareness top issues at Buffalo mayoral debate

By Aug 18, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

The old statement in political campaigns is, 'Let's look at the record.' At Thursday night's Buffalo mayoral debate, Incumbent Mayor Byron Brown liked his record and challengers Mark Schroeder and Betty Jean Grant did not.

Poll: Brown has wide lead in mayor's race

By Aug 15, 2017
WBFO News file photo

With the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor only four weeks away, incumbent Byron Brown has a substantial lead over competitors City Comptroller Mark Schroeder and Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant.

Mayoral debate to be held at WNED|WBFO

By WBFO Staff Aug 2, 2017
Christopher Hyzy

WNED|WBFO will host a debate involving three Democratic candidates for Buffalo mayor on Sept. 6.

Cameras, checkpoints and other crime issues highlight town hall meeting

By Aug 3, 2017
National Public Radio

Crime remains a big issue in Buffalo's mayoral campaign, with violence not going away. Wednesday night at the Merriweather Library, Mayoral Candidate and Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant held one of her town hall meetings - this time on body and dash cameras, red light cameras and police checkpoints.

Schroeder makes his run for Buffalo mayor official

By Mar 6, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

Now there is a race for Buffalo mayor, as city Comptroller Mark Schroeder official threw his name into the mix Sunday. He will challenge Mayor Byron Brown in the September primary and possibly in November.