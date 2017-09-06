WATCH & LISTEN: Democratic Primary Debate for Buffalo Mayor

On Wednesday night, the three Democratic candidates for Mayor participated in Decision 2017: The Race for Buffalo Mayor, live at the WNED|WBFO studios in downtown Buffalo.

Listen to the full debate

Incumbent Byron Brown, who is seeking a fourth term, is facing spirited challenges from Schroeder and Grant. Schroeder is currently Buffalo’s comptroller and formerly served in the New York State Assembly. Grant is an Erie County lawmaker who previously served on the Buffalo Common Council and the Buffalo Board of Education.

WBFO News Director Brian Meyer moderated the debate and served as a panelist. Buffalo News Political Reporter Bob McCarthy and WGRZ Reporter Claudine Ewing also served as panelists.

WATCH THE FULL DEBATE: