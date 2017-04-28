Related Program: 
We asked what was stressing you out about the economy. You had a lot to say.

By Lizzie O'Leary and Hayley Hershman 10 hours ago
    While most Americans aren't as anxious about the economy as they used to be, 18- to 24-year-olds are still feeling the stress.
    Lizzie O'Leary and Hayley Hershman

This week, our Marketplace-Edison Anxiety Poll found that 18- to 24-year-olds were feeling pretty stressed about the economy. So we asked you to tell us about what was giving you anxiety.

People had a lot to say on the matter. Listeners called, emailed, wrote to us on Facebook and tweeted.

 

 

Young people are anxious for a lot of reasons: college tuition, job security, rent. These stresses can be particularly grueling for young people who are getting ready to leave home and are on the brink of adulthood. Marketplace listeners Sonia Kang and her son, Gabriel Gonzalez, sat down to talk about their economic worries as Gabriel gears up for high school graduation and the beginning of college.

You can hear their conversation, plus more listener comments on the player above.

