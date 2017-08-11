We want your eclipse plans, stories and photos

On Aug. 21, the contiguous United States will see its first eclipse in nearly 40 years. It will span coast to coast, from Oregon to South Carolina. About 200 million people live within a day’s drive of the “path of totality,” meaning this eclipse will be among the most viewed and photographed of all time.

We want you to be part of our coverage of the big event.

Here's how: Are you packing for your big road trip toward the path of totality? Trying on your eclipse glasses for size? Noticing an influx of tourists to your town? Stuck in eclipse-related traffic? Post your eclipse plans, stories and photos to Instagram or Twitter and tag @pritheworld and we’ll re-post them below.

Or email us a voice memo at eclipse@pri.org or leave us a voicemail at 1-877-406-6303 telling us how you plan to watch the eclipse. We may feature your voice on PRI’s The World.





