Weekend event brings together people who have been impacted by suicide

Saturday is a day where people who have been impacted by suicide will gather at events around the world.

Suicide is the tenth-leading cause of death in the United States. The Buffalo Psychiatric Center is hosting a free program as part of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day that will aim to provide healing and support during the difficult holiday season for those who have lost a relative or friend.

The center’s executive director, Dr. Celia Spacone, said the event will feature two documentaries, along with guest speakers.

“We’ll have two family members who have lost someone themselves to suicide who will talk about their experience and their journey in dealing with that and a grief counselor and specialist who will also be on the panel,” said Dr. Spacone.

Spacone said just having a discussion with a loved one going through pain can make a difference.

“It’s important to have an open discussion and try to get that person help,” Spacone said. “Depression is often at the root cause of a suicide and it’s treatable. So we can help people, we can do better than this.”

“Suicide is a problem that can happen at almost any age and any population, socioeconomic status, race. It crosses all lines.”

The event will be held in the Butler Rehabilitation Center on Forest Avenue. Doors will open at 12 p.m.