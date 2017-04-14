Related Program: 
Weekly Wrap: Trump is getting an economic crash-course

By Kai Ryssdal 11 hours ago
    US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, April 13, 2017.
Leigh Gallagher of Fortune Magazine and Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week, they talk about what President Trump has learned as he approaches his first 100 days in office. With him shifting on issues, such as now saying China is not a currency manipulator and that the Export-Import Bank is good for the U.S., Trump might be getting a tough lesson on just how Washington works. 