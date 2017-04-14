Leigh Gallagher of Fortune Magazine and Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week, they talk about what President Trump has learned as he approaches his first 100 days in office. With him shifting on issues, such as now saying China is not a currency manipulator and that the Export-Import Bank is good for the U.S., Trump might be getting a tough lesson on just how Washington works.
Weekly Wrap: Trump is getting an economic crash-course
By Kai Ryssdal • 11 hours ago