Weekly Wrap: Wages and the economic threat of Russian hacking

We started with a promising jobs report this morning and ended with a report from American intelligence agencies saying Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to help Donald Trump win last year’s presidential election.

Trump, fresh from a briefing with intelligence officials earlier in the day, insisted in a statement that Russia’s actions had no effect on the election.

"Hacking is an economic story. We've seen it in our corporate institutions, our financial institutions — it hits the bottom line of every company,” Washington Post columnist Nela Richardson said. “We honestly need to build a wall of cyber security that prevents hacking from foreign entities.”

