Wegmans in-store pricing challenged, found to be accurate

Wegmans is responding to criticism by Costco over how prices are displayed in its stores.

The complaint made by Costco has to do with certain in-store comparison pricing displays at Wegmans stores. Costco challenged claims made in those displays through The National Advertising Division, which is part of a self-regulatory effort by the advertising industry.

Costco challenged wording at the in-store Wegmans displays that said things like "who has time to comparison shop, we do, we check hundreds of prices each week so you don’t have to.”

NAD found that phrase is ok, but it did suggest that Wegmans accompany its pricing claims by a clear and prominent disclosure of the date that the comparison shopping was done, as well as a clear statement that prices are subject to change.

"NAD confirmed that our price comparisons to Costco were accurate," Wegmans responded in a statement. "The NAD’s recommended changes to our signs were minor and customers may not even notice the difference."