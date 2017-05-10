Wegmans ties for America's favorite grocery store

By Randy Gorbman 6 minutes ago

Wegmans and Publix are America’s favorite grocery retailers, tying for first place in a consumer study of more than 12,700  shoppers conducted by the research firm Market Force Information.

Credit Wegmans

It is the second consecutive year that the local chain has held the top spot in the annual study, after unseating Trader Joe’s last year.

In the latest survey, Trader Joe’s is a close second and H-E-B, a Texas-based chain, is third.

According to Market Force, Publix was a clear leader in a category about shoppers being able to find the items they want. Publix was also found to have the cleanest stores and fastest checkout speeds.

Wegmans ranked highest for its specialty department service and a close second for item availability.

Wegmans
grocery stores
shoppers

