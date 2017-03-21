Wetlands an issue for IJC meeting in Buffalo

By 47 minutes ago
Originally published on March 21, 2017 9:15 am

Wetland habitat restoration will be among the issues highlighted at an upcoming public meeting aimed at improving the state of the Great Lakes. The Buffalo meeting on March 28 is one of six being held regionally by the International Joint Commission, the bi-national group that helps regulate the Great Lakes.


Alicia Perez-Fuentetaja, a researcher at the Great Lakes Center at Buffalo State College, has been studying a small fish called the emerald shiner. The shiners are bite-sized, silvery, nuggets of nutrition for other fish and migratory birds.

And that, she says, is why it’s important to maintain and restore the wetlands in the Niagara River region.

“What we found is that the wetlands around the Niagara river are actually supporting fish a lot of larvae from many species but also from emerald shiners,” said Perez-Fuentetaja, who said the areas of viable wetlands are sparse. “A lot them that are in poor condition or they have disappeared.”

She’ll be sharing more about this topic during a presentation at the International Joint Commission's public meeting at the WNED/WBFO studio in Buffalo. She and other experts will participate in a roundtable discussion as part of a session that runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; the evening meeting runs from 6-9 p.m. There will time for public comments at each session.

Other experts will discuss topics such as the revival of the Buffalo River, contaminants and how they impact fish and wildlife, and making the Great Lakes an outdoor destination of choice.

IJC public meetings also will are scheduled in Detroit, Toledo and several Canadian cities.

For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/public-meeting-on-the-great-lakes-your-voice-buffalo-tickets-31721412599?aff=mcivte&mc_eid=661a385078&mc_cid=de0598cec7

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Great Lakes
water pollution
Niagara River

