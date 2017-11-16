What are employers thinking about the local business climate?

By 14 minutes ago

For the first time ever, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, has released a survey showing how employers view the area's business climate.


The Buffalo Niagara Partnership polled its members and found more than 80% of respondents have a favorable or very favorable perception of the local business climate. Partnership President and CEO, Dottie Gallagher-Cohen says, part of what employers are recognizing are real improvements including growth on the waterfront and the Medical Campus. But, at the same time, a majority feel New York state's business climate has not changed or is becoming less business friendly.

BNP President and CEO Dottie Gallagher-Cohen
Credit Buffalo Niagara Partnership

"It is this constant barrage of, you know, the new cost or expense, and regulations really coming from Albany, that just are creating that sense of concern that we really are not foundationally changing the business climate here," and Gallagher-Cohen says, "the state ranks 49th out of 50 in business unfriendliness."

Respondents rank federal and state regulations as their biggest impediment to growth. Followed by market conditions and finding/retaining qualified talent. Despite their concerns, over the past year, more than half expanded their workforce. Nearly three-quarters saw sales or revenue increase.  And more hiring is expected.

"Sixty-six percent are going to add new employees. But 64 percent plan to expand products and services. That means that folks are bullish on their business and that they're making investments and that really bodes well for our region as we move forward," Gallagher-Cohen said.  

The survey will help shape the Partnership's government affairs work and also build the group's annual Advocacy Agenda which will be unveiled in January.   
 

Tags: 
WBFO Business & Economy Desk
buffalo niagara partnership
dottie gallagher-cohen
Member Pulse Report
business climate survey
Buffalo Niagara Partnership member survey

Related Content

Buffalo Niagara Partnership announces job growth initiative, closer Canadian alliances

By Michael Mroziak Jun 22, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership delivered its annual report to members Thursday morning, announcing an initiative to fine-tune job skill development in Western New York and a recently-formed alliance that aims to open doors on both sides of the US-Canada border.