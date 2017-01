Equinox Holdings is the company behind the fitness clubs of the same name, as well as SoulCycle and a chain of no-frills gyms called Blink. Now, they're getting into the hotel business. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Equinox CEO Harvey Spevak about what he realized about the way we work-out way before anyone else did, and what that means for the way we want to live.

