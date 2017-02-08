What it could take for Twitter to end harassment and abuse

Twitter’s trying to tackle harassment and abuse — again. It’s not as though this is a new problem. In the past, Twitter has banned or suspended users for hate speech, among other things. The new effort aims to stop abusive users from creating new accounts and would offer a “safe search” to block some accounts from search functions.

Analysts say that from a business perspective, Twitter needs to address the problem in order to encourage more people to sign up. On its website, Twitter said it will continue to roll out changes to make Twitter a more hospitable place. But will this work? And why has it been so hard to get this right and stop the abusers?

