What United could have done differently

The thing about the outrage over the United passenger getting bloodily dragged off a plane is that, well, there is a lot of it. At the White House, Sean Spicer was asked about United in his press briefing. The airline's stock price descended 1 percent today. The video has generated calls for a boycott as far as China. United finally issued a full apology — but not for two days after the event. It all begs the question: Was there a better way to handle the situation? The answer: Yes, there was. And airlines do it all the time.

