What's behind Trump’s shifting economic policies?

President Trump is reversing his positions on some key economic issues, as a Wall Street Journal interview revealed: China (no longer calling it a currency manipulator); the Export-Import Bank (supports it); Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen (likes her, would like to see interest rates stay low), to name a few. What’s behind all this? Is this a result of growing influence of business leaders, like White House economic adviser Gary Cohn or Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin? And what are the implications of his new views, which seem to recognize the economic benefits of freer flows of trade and financial capital?

