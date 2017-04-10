Related Program: 
Marketplace

What's the worst part about flying?

By Marketplace staff 9 hours ago
  • GettyImages-57622098.jpg
    If you can sleep, lucky you.
    Marketplace staff

When a slew of upsetting videos showing a man being forcibly removed from an overbooked United flight went viral Monday morning, reaction in the Marketplace newsroom went something like this: "RIP United stock," to "Hmm, maybe nothing matters" when shares actually rose, to "What does that say about air travel in general?" With that in mind, Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O'Leary posed a not-so-innocent question to Twitter:

Here's some of what we got. We'll start with the obvious.

Then, there are the logistics.

And the airline doublespeak, which was in full effect for United's apology statement Monday.

Finally, many of you said the airlines weren't the worst part of air travel at all.

There's also dread about the whole situation which is, uh, pretty annoying.

If you have airline gripes to share (and we know you do) call the Marketplace Weekend voicemail!