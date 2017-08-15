When is it OK to bring your kid to work?

Do you ever bring your child to work with you? Do you feel like you have co-workers that do it way too often? Marketplace Weekend is tackling kids at the office in its latest work advice column from Alison Green, from the popular blog, Ask a Manager.

Bringing a child to the office can bring up all sorts of questions. When is it appropriate and when isn't it? If you don't have kids, do you feel like your boss takes your child-free status for granted?

And for managers, when do you give parents some leeway to bring their kids to the office or work flexible hours to accommodate a little one? Where do you draw the line? Should pets get the same consideration as children when it comes to visits to the office?

Send us your questions and concerns. Leave us a voice memo or email weekend@marketplace.org, or leave a comment in the box below. Share this with your friends on Twitter and Facebook, and let us know what they say. You can also give us a call at 800-648-5114.

We look forward to hearing from you!

