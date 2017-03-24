Why hiring a new CEO can be really difficult

The world’s biggest entertainment company is taking a little more time to choose a new CEO. Disney announced it will extend the contract for CEO Robert Iger for another year, until 2019. This is the third time Disney has extended Iger’s contract. He was originally supposed to retire in 2015, but Disney keeps convincing him to stay on, this time with a $5 million bonus for the extra year. Disney isn’t the first company to have trouble putting a succession plan in place. Why is it so hard?

