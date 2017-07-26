Why the sanctions bill against Russia is controversial

While the health care vote has been dominating headlines this week, we've been also keeping an eye on a big sanctions bill on Russia. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted almost unanimously in favor of new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group, joined us to talk about why these sanctions are controversial for businesses and the future of America and Russia's relationship.

