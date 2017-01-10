Will Wilbur Ross be good for trade?

Update: After this story aired, Ross' hearing was delayed to January 18. The original audio appears above.

Wilbur Ross, president-elect Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary, is scheduled to begin his confirmation hearings next week. Ross has decades of experience as an investor in distressed companies buying failing textile outlets and steel mills and coal mines. In most cases, he turned them around, shedding some jobs and protecting others along the way. But it may well be Ross’s views on international trade that make him an interesting choice for Commerce.